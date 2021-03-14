Eddie Jones: Win over France gives England head start in 2023 World Cup race

Eddie Jones has thrown down the gauntlet by insisting England grabbed a head start on France in the race for the 2023 World Cup.Tries from Anthony Watson and Maro Itoje helped England edge out the resurgent French 23-20 at Twickenham, ending Les Bleus’ Six Nations Grand Slam hopes.Antoine Dupont and Damian Penaud crossed for France, but the visitors ran out of steam and England’s savvier game management steered them back to winning ways.