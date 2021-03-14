National Pi Day

Is tomorrow is tomorrow is pi day!

But not to be confused with national pie day that's in january.

This one celebrates the math equation 3 point 14.

Over at grand traverse pie company they are giving out a free slice of pie with any purchase.

The general manager reflected on how the world turned upside down for their business this time last year.

"and then we found out the following friday from pi day that effective on march 23rd of last year that we were no longer going to be able to operate our dining rooms so it's been a year ago today almost that we've been into this."

Grand traverse pie company will be open tomorrow from 8am to 7pm for you to pick up your free sice of