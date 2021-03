Farmer develops electric vehicle in Mayurbhanj

A farmer in Odisha's Mayurbhanj has built a four-wheeled electric vehicle during lockdown.

The electric vehicle is powered by 850 watts of motor and 100Ah/54 volts of battery.

Sushil Agarwal built his car just by watching YouTube videos.

It can run for 300km after fuel charge.

As the fuel prices shoot up in India, electric vehicles will play vital role in automobile industry.