Magic rocks 7th Annual Children's Dyslexia Fundraiser

The center is one of two in New York that provides free services to dyslexic children so they can have a positive learning experience.

Money raised from the event goes to the Central New York Children’s Dyslexia Center located in Oriskany.

Fundraiser took place earlier this evening tickets for the virtual event were $50 per family and featured world- renowned local illusionist leon etienne as the highlight of the evening.

He performed some of his classic magic tricks, and even though they couldn't be there in person, he still got a little help from the audience.

"hopefully the card you picked is the card i drew here.

The ace of spades.

Ta-dah!!!

Nope.

I do have an idea to fix this.

Don't take your eye off the screen" money raised from the event goes to the central new york childrens dyslexia center located in oriskany.

The center is one of two in new york that provides free services to dyslexic children so they can have a positive learning experience.

St.

Patrick's day weekend has looked a lot different this