Indiana reports 878 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

The indiana department of health announced today that an additional 878 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the total number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 671-thousand- 859.

A total of 12- thousand-436 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

Around our region tonight, 137 new covid cases and 2 deaths to report.

Adams county reporting 2 new cases.

Allen county reporting 90 new cases and one death tonight.

Dekalb is reporting one death.

Huntington with 9 cases.

No changes in jay county.

Noble with 6 cases.

10 in steuben.

3 new cases in wabash.

And 13 in wells.

Over in ohio, paulding is reporting 4 new cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

49-thousand-651 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

23-thousand- 880 hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.