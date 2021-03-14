Blackford Outlasts Rossville In the Class 2A Lapel Regional Championship

Regional title damon shaw and rossville..

Taking on luke brown and blackford..

And what a show these two seniors put on in this contest..

In the first half..

Jessie cornell feeding shaw in the post..

Number 2 finishes for 2..

Shaw had 18 in the first half..

Rossville takes an early lead..

But back comes blackford..

Luke brown gets a catch at the half court logo and look at this..

The stetson commit buries it..

25 had 23 in the first two quarters of this one..

In the second half the hornets making a run..

Reid douglas finding jessie cornell in transition and here comes the senior... the finger roll drops..

Rossville within five of the lead..

In the fourth quarter..

The bruins turn it over and shaw comes up with the steal..

He misses on the other end..

But kaleb del real the sectional hero there to clean up the mess..

Rossville within three of the lead!

But costly turnover would prove to be too much for cory dunn's squad..

Late fourth quarter..

Douglas loses the ball and scott winger comes up with it..

The senior puts the bruins back up five... and this was the proverbial dagger..

A few possessions later..

Shaw loses the ball in the same spot..

Blackford takes it the other way..

And look who they find..

It's brown..

Plus the foul..

He's closing in on 3-thousand career points..

And blackford is the class 2a regional champion..

They win it..

68-59 the final score..

