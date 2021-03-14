Southwood stuns Central Catholic at the buzzer

Line in frankfort... cc knights playing the southwood knights... in the first frame it's aj bordenet part of a huge run from cc to open the game up... end of the first... the lead is 12..

Bordenet launches it to ben may-zur on the fast break... it's 20-6..... but this game is far from over... in the second quarter... carson rich is good from three point land... southwood is brewing a comeback... 3 minute to go before the half... move it 4th quarter... southwood down one with 3.9 seconds left... alex farr inbounds to rich.... cha-ching... that's the ballgame... southwood is moving on... central catholic closes out its season 9-10 overall..

That's a wrap for sports, anna?