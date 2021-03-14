The pandemic put many things on hold last year ?

"* incl the season for roosters base ball club of rochester.

The club finally returned to the diamond today and kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joined them for a few swings.xx "for the first time since 2019 the roosters base ball club of rochester is back on the field, so grab a glove and get after it.

Zach it's 1860 baseball, it's barehanded."

In a time where there were no gloves ?

"* or batting helm ?

"* the base ball club showcases america's pastime from its humble beginnings.

"my heart was just so full of goodness just from seeing everybody again."

The roosters cancelled their 2020 season because of covid ?

"* team captain corky gaskell watched the window close on a potential season as the pandemic worsened.

"towards the end of the season it got harder and harder to stay positive because we ran out of runway so quickly at the end there."

But the roosters are back in 2021 (pop)?

"* mich olson has been with the club for 20 years ?

"* and looke forward to this day for a while.

"i couldn't be more excited, just getting outside and being back with these guys.

It's been a long, long 18 months.

I did a lot of biking and running but it's not the same as baseball."

Things will look different this year ?

"* but some wil stay the same ?

"* the club trademark mascot is present ?

*- and he's equipped with cleaning supplies to keep the players safe.

And after a long layoff from the diamond ?

*- players had to polish off some rust ?

"* that included mys "this is my first time seeing live pitching in five years."

It took a while to shake off some of the cobwebs before i was able to hit some line drives.

In the words of corky ?

"* it's not about playing game ?

"* it's about the comraderie shared by teammates and opponents ?

"* gaskell their first game back will be long overdue.

"it's going to be hard not to hug everybody.

It's just one of those things where as captain and as the organizer of this group, just to see the guys excited the team plans