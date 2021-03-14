SULLIVAN REGIONAL SEMIS

Of 59-43.

Down at the hatchet house, 3a seventh ranked sullivan squared off with 3a 15th ranked connersville in the regional semifinals.

3rd qtr, arrows come out firing as gabe pirtle finds randy kelley all alone at the top of the arc for a three pointer.

Next trip down for sullivan, pirtle with the terrific pass to braden flanagan for another arrows three pointer.

Pirtle does so much to help his team win games, he gets the offensive board here and quickly feeds kelley for another three.

Sullivan leads 31-19.

But the spartans battle back late to tie things up off this three pointer at 40 all with under two minutes to go.

And connersville completes the impressive late comeback to go on and win 46-43.