'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler dies at 66

The middleweight boxing phenom died unexpectedly, Saturday, according to his wife.

His wife kay hagler confirmed his death on facebook on the verified marvelous marvin hagler fan club page saying that he passed away unexpectedly in his home in new hampshire.

-- the left-hander was 62-3-and 2 with 52 knockouts from 1973 to 1987.

-- he was the undisputed middleweight champion fron 1980 to 1987 when his title rieign and career would end with a split-decision loss to "sugar" ray leonard in 1987 -- its been said that hagler epitomized the savage side of boxing.

-- he was inducted into the international boxing hall of fame and world boxing hall of fame in 1983.

-- he was 66 years old