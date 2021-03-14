Saint Francis Punches Ticket to NAIA Sweet 16 with Win Over Benedictine

22 Benedictine College Ravens (21-7) in the opening round of the 2020-21 NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship Tournament and won 73-65.

24 University of Saint Francis Cougars (25-8) traveled to Wichita, Kansas to battle the No.

Down to wichita we go... number one seeded saint francis taking on benedictine with a spot in the naia sweet 16 on the line...cougs led by three at half... and built on that early in the second... dan mckeeman... saw this a lot at carroll... the three ball..

One of four on the day... game high 20 points for the former charger..

Cougs up six..but the ravens would make a run... jaiden bristol... the take inside... finishes... plus the foul..

He'd miss the free throw..

But benedictine goes up one...next trip down the floor... ball finds its way to bristol again... he hits from deep..

He had 20 as well... it's a four point raven lead... but the cougs would respond... down three... antwaan cushingberry... the drive... dishes off to dave ejah for the two handed slam... two of the carroll grad's 11...later on..

Down just one... cushingberry..

The take..

And the finish..

16 points..

8 assists..