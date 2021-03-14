Polls for 2 teachers' quota MLCs begins in AP

Polling of Biennial elections for 2 teachers' quota MLCs are underway in Andhra Pradesh on March 14.

People queued up at a polling station in Vijayawada to cast their votes.

Polling in Maoist affected four divisions Rampachodavaram, Etapaka, Kukkunuru and Jangareddygudem will be completed by 2pm.

30 candidates are in fray for elections.

In total 30,927 voters are there and 227 polling stations have been set up.

Authorities are directed to follow all COVID-19 SOPs.

Counting of votes will be held on March 17.