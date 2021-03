Ex-Navy Captain cares for lonely, sick elders | Never Say Die | Oneindia News

On Never Say Die today is Naval veteran Captain HK Singh, who gave up luxuries of life to start a care giving venture.

A personal loss inspired him to work for lonely and sick elders, but even though the company had its heart in the right place, the going for them was not easy.

How did Captain Singh turn the tide and establish his business?

Hear him on the show.

