Ambani security scare: No Central team was required for investigation, says Raut after Sachin Waze arrest

Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, Sanjya Raut called Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze an 'honest officer'.

Waze is allegedly involved in placing explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road on February 25.

Raut further added that no central team (NIA) was needed to investigate the matter its Mumbai Police responsibility.

"I believe Sachin Waze is a very honest and capable officer.

He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found.

One suspicious death also occurred.

It's Mumbai Police's responsibility to investigate the matter.

No central team was needed," said Raut.