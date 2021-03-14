Antilia bomb scare: NIA to produce Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze in court, seek custody

NIA will produce Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze before a holiday court on Sunday, seeking his custody to probe him for his alleged role in the Mukesh Ambani security scare case.

The case will be heard at NIA sessions court in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda.

Sachin Vaze was arrested late on Saturday after he allegedly confessed to his role.

Before his arrest, the assistant police inspector was questioned for nearly 12 hours.

The 49-year-old Mumbai Police official was the lead investigator in the Ambani case.

Vaze's link to the explosive-laden vehicle's owner was also established during probe.

Explosives were recovered from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house, Antilia.

The car was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25.

Owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 12.