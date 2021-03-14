Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, April 7, 2021

102-year-old great-grandma joins in on great-grandson's virtual PE class

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
Duration: 00:44s 0 shares 2 views
102-year-old great-grandma joins in on great-grandson's virtual PE class
102-year-old great-grandma joins in on great-grandson's virtual PE class
The two have been separated for nearly a year.

JOINING IN ON HER GREATGRANDSON'S VIRTUAL P-E CLASS.THE FAMILY SAYS IT WAS A SPECIALMOMENT -- AFTER THE TWO WERESEPARATED -- FOR NEARLY A YEAR.102-YEAR-OLD JULIA FULKERSONLIVES IN ARIZONAHER SON AND DAUGHTER IN-LAW BOTHGOT VACCINATED...LAST WEEK... THEY TOOK THEIR 6-YEAR-OLD SON BRODY TO SEE HERAFTER ALL THIS TIME.ANGELA GROCH, MOM WHO TOOKVIDEO: "THIS WAS THE FIRST TIMEWE WERE ABLE TO REALLY SPENDSOME TIME WITH THEM BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC BECAUSE WE AREABLE TO BE SAFE NOW."THE REUNION -- NOW A MOMENT --THEY WILL NEVER FORGET.A P-E CLASS -- FILLED WITHLAUGHS.SOME FREESTYLE DANCING-- AND LOTOF LOV

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage