Sunday, March 14, 2021

Jews offer prayers at Western Wall in special COVID-19 'capsules'

Jews gathered today (March 14) to pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem but were required to enter special COVID-19 "capsules" to ensure social distancing.

Authorities anticipated large numbers would gather to offer Rosh Chodesh prayers at the holy site.

The term Western Wall is mostly used to describe the section of the ancient limestone wall traditionally used by Jews for prayer.

It has also been called the "Wailing Wall", referring to the practice of weeping at the site over the destruction of the Temples.

