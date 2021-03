Happy Birthday, Stephen Curry! (Sun., Mar. 14)

Wardell Stephen Curry II turns 33 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the professional basketball player.

1.

Curry is the second all-time three-point shooter in the NBA.

2.

Curry started playing basketball when he was about 5 years old.

3.

He is great at golfing.

4.

He was in a Burger King commercial as a kid.

5.

He wears the No.

30 on his jersey to honor his dad.

