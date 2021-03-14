The Harried Housewife: Irish Soda Bread

The Harried Housewife shares her recipe for Irish Soda Bread.

Soda bread 2 cups flour 2 tablespoons sugar 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 cup cold butter, cut into pieces 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon buttermilk 2/3 cup golden raisins 2 teaspoons caraway seeds line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Make a well in the center.

Add buttermilk; stir with a fork until moistened.

Stir in raisins and caraway seeds.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead by folding and pressing until nearly smooth, 10 to 12 strokes.

Pat or roll dough into a circle about 1-inch thick; transfer to prepared baking sheet.

With a sharp knife, cut a cross 1/4-inch deep on top of loaf.

Brush top with the remaining 1 tablespoon buttermilk.

Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

Remove to a wire rack.

Cool 15 minutes before slicing into wedges.

Serve warm or cooled.

Makes 1 loaf.

Right now..

It is x:xx.

Still ahead on weekend today...a look at teh week ahead in teh world of business..but first, here's violet.

This morning: increasing clouds.

Flurries.

Upper 20s.

Today: mostly cloudy and windy.

Snow squalls possible.