The Harried Housewife: Irish Soda Bread
Soda bread 2 cups flour 2 tablespoons sugar 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 cup cold butter, cut into pieces 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon buttermilk 2/3 cup golden raisins 2 teaspoons caraway seeds line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Make a well in the center.
Add buttermilk; stir with a fork until moistened.
Stir in raisins and caraway seeds.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead by folding and pressing until nearly smooth, 10 to 12 strokes.
Pat or roll dough into a circle about 1-inch thick; transfer to prepared baking sheet.
With a sharp knife, cut a cross 1/4-inch deep on top of loaf.
Brush top with the remaining 1 tablespoon buttermilk.
Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.
Remove to a wire rack.
Cool 15 minutes before slicing into wedges.
Serve warm or cooled.
Makes 1 loaf.
