'We need to make sure our laws protect women', says Phillips

Jess Phillips has said the law needs to change to better protect women.

"Car crime, crimes against statutes, crimes against fly-tipping currently have more priority than crimes against women", the Labour MP said.

Ms Phillips, who is Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding also said she thinks street harassment should be made illegal, and misogyny should be deemed a hate crime.

Report by Thomasl.

