3rd annual Spring Forward Fest enlivens Downtown Fort Wayne

Saturday marked Day Two of Fort Wayne’s Spring Forward Fest, and a sunny afternoon helped bring Hoosiers out to explore.

Multiple fort wayne residents say the timing couldn't be better as covid-19 restrictions loosen around the country.

Clocks will spring forward tonight at 2 a.m in indiana, but the festival will continue through