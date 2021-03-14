Skip to main content
Sunday, March 14, 2021

3rd annual Spring Forward Fest enlivens Downtown Fort Wayne

Saturday marked Day Two of Fort Wayne’s Spring Forward Fest, and a sunny afternoon helped bring Hoosiers out to explore.

You for welcoming us into your home tonight.

Multiple fort wayne residents say the timing couldn't be better as covid-19 restrictions loosen around the country.

Clocks will spring forward tonight at 2 a.m in indiana, but the festival will continue through

