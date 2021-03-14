Skip to main content
Sunday, March 14, 2021

Large crowd gathers outside New Scotland Yard after last night's clashes at Sarah Everard vigil

A large crowd gathered outside New Scotland Yard in London on Sunday afternoon after Metropolitan Police officers made arrests at a vigil for Sarah Everard last night.

The crowd held signs that read “Cops kill” and “Abolish police.” New Scotland Yard is the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police force.

