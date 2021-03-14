A large crowd gathered outside New Scotland Yard in London on Sunday afternoon after Metropolitan Police officers made arrests at a vigil for Sarah Everard last night.
Large crowd gathers outside New Scotland Yard after last night's clashes at Sarah Everard vigil
The crowd held signs that read “Cops kill” and “Abolish police.” New Scotland Yard is the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police force.