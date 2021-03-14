Faith has been restored at Chico's historic Bethel AME church

The Chico community is celebrating the result of their philanthropic efforts to restore a damaged historic church.

A chico church that is over 150 years old was able to be restored during the pandemic.

Action news now reporter amy lanski is live at the church -- she was there when they showed the public how it looks.

Bettye graves: "i have been coming to this church for over 50 years."

Bettye graves says she used to come to the church with her mother.

She says her mother would have loved the renovations.

"in fact anyone would have, because i don't know the last time it was painted," said graves.

Amy standup: "graves says that her favorite part about the church are these new pews."

"everything matches now, which is nice," said graves.

Reverend loretta dickerson-smith "we had the structure of the floor done, strengthened.

New roof, new steeple.

The bell was repaired and returned."

Reverend loretta dickerson-smith says they also updated the bathrooms, added carpeting, and got new windows and new pulpit furniture.

She says she's been reverend there for about 5 and a half years and had imagined renovating it.

"and it was through an adversity that restoration began.

Like i said in the program this morning all things work for the good for those who are called according to god's purpose," said dickerson-smith.

Another part of the rennovation that made graves happy was the bell.

"after they moved the church they promised to give the bell back to us, because it sat on the ground for years.

To see it so beautiful because it really is."

Said graves.

The church is registered with the state of california as a