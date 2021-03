Seventh woman comes forward against Cuomo

AGAINST NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO.

A SEVENTH WOMAN NOWCOMING FORWARD... ACCUSING HIMOFINAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR.

THEGOVERNOR CONTINUING TOSAY HE WILL NOT STEP DOWN.

.ABC'S TREVOR AULT HAS MORESCRIPT:(TREVOR:)GOVERNOR CUOMO INSISTS HE'SNEVER HARASSED ANYTHING, NEVERABUSED ANYONE, NEVER ASSAULTEDANYONE--THOUGH WE'RE NOW UP TO 7 WOMENACCUSING HIM OF SOME FORM OFINAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIORON FRIDAY A FORMER REPORTER HEREAT THE STATEHOUSEWROTE IN NEW YORK MAGAZINEDETAILING INSTANCES LIKE A2014 HOLIDAY PARTY, WHERE SHESAYS WHILE TAKING A PHOTOTHE GOVERNOR GRABBED HER HANDAND REFUSED TO LET GO,ALLEGEDLY SAYING "AM I MAKINGYOU UNCOMFORTABLE?

CUOMO HAS NOT RESPONDED TO THISLATEST ALLEGATION BUTDENIES ALL MISCONDUCTHE HAS REPEATEDLY REFUSED TORESIGN, AND HASSPENT THE WEEKEND HUNKERED DOWNAT THEGOVERNOR'S MANSION WITH HISPRESS TEAM SENDING OUT ANUMBER OF NEWS RELEASES ABOUTSTATE ISSUES LIKE THE VACCINEROLLOUT, SEEMINGLY INDICATINGTHE WORK CONTINUESSTILL HE IS BLEEDING SUPPORTFROM HIS FELLOW DEMOCRATS-- 16OF 19 NEW YORK DEMOCRATS INCONGRESS SAY HE SHOULD RESIGN,AND BOTH OF THE STATES SENATORSSAY THE SAME THINGTHOUGH SOME LAWMAKERS LIKE THESTATE ASSEMBLY'SMAJORITY LEADER SAY HE DESERVESA FAIR PROCESS TO DETERMINE IFHE'S GUILTY--AND TWO INVESTIGATIONS ARE NOWMOVING FORWARD--ONE OF HIS ACCUSERS -- FORMERCOMING WEEK.