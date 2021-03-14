Skip to main content
Sunday, March 14, 2021

FEMA to help shelter migrant children

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
Duration: 00:29s 0 shares 1 views
FEMA will now help shelter unaccompanied migrant children who arrive at the U.S. border.

UNACCOMPANIED MIGRANT CHILDRENWHO ARRIVE AT THE U.S. BORDER.THE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES AFTER ASURGE IN CHILDRENIN C-B-P'S CUSTODY..

MORE THAN32- HUNDRED THIS PAST WEEK.THE AGENCY ONLY HAD 500AVAILABLE BEDS..

BUT NEEDED TOFIND ROOM FORABOUT TWO- THOUSAND MORE.IT'S ALSO BEEN REPORTED THATSOME MIGRANT CHILDREN ARESTAYING IN C-B-P CUSTODY FORLONGER THAN THE THREE-DAY LIMIT,WHICH HAS CONTRIBUTED TO THEOVERCROWDINGISSUE.

