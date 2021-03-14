FEMA will now help shelter unaccompanied migrant children who arrive at the U.S. border.
FEMA to help shelter migrant children
UNACCOMPANIED MIGRANT CHILDRENWHO ARRIVE AT THE U.S. BORDER.THE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES AFTER ASURGE IN CHILDRENIN C-B-P'S CUSTODY..
MORE THAN32- HUNDRED THIS PAST WEEK.THE AGENCY ONLY HAD 500AVAILABLE BEDS..
BUT NEEDED TOFIND ROOM FORABOUT TWO- THOUSAND MORE.IT'S ALSO BEEN REPORTED THATSOME MIGRANT CHILDREN ARESTAYING IN C-B-P CUSTODY FORLONGER THAN THE THREE-DAY LIMIT,WHICH HAS CONTRIBUTED TO THEOVERCROWDINGISSUE.
