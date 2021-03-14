Daylight Savings Time Arrives; Could Drivers Be At Risk?

While an extra hour of daylight allows people to stay outside for longer during summer months, the loss of sleep puts drivers at greater risk.

Clocks went from 1:59 AM to 3:00 AM on Sunday morning, signaling daylight savings time, and causing people to lose an hour of sleep.

Sleep due to daylight savings time.

Newschannel 2's james corrigan tells us why we go through this routine each year, and how it could potentially be harmful.

It's the sound we all dread, but especially this morning as our clocks collectively sprang forward one hour, costing us precious sleep.

(sots) "it's hard to get back in routine, the sleep routine.

Yeah,probablh that we've all heard."

Peterjonm in herkimer, and he thinks hekne cg peter jones) .

None .

None"md world war one like 1918 ish,ands states and regions had theirowne the last people who need daylight savings.

"i have never met a farmer who says that daylight savings time is a blessing.

It's not it's terrible.

It's the animals dowho say that there are no benefitste outside to be active and to be healthier.

But the pitfalls of daylight savings time are more than just a dreary eyed morning or two.

They come at intersections like this, and they could prove to be deadly.

(sot) (take cg patti artessa) "10% of crashes are higher during this time period, and many drivers will have to adjust to getting the lesssleepk following the time change."

The week following the spring forward is one of the most common periods for accidents, as drivers who miss even one to two hours of sleep nearly doubles their chances of getting into an accident.

Patti artessa of triple a says drivers can stay safe on the roads by& "in the morning watch for the pedestrians when backing up and parking lots or driveways.

Turn on your head work our headlights to make sure you're visible."

In the end, while it may be a nuisance now, many still say that getting the extra hour of daylight is worth it.

"i enjoy the extra hour of daylightafter> chicago police are investigating a shooting at a party overnight where 15 people got shot.

Two of those