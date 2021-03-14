One real estate developer is set to begin phase two of i's unique developement project that gives leasing preference to local artists...news 1's kenny darr spoke with the president of the company whose behind lafayett's newest living community.

Stand-up: behind me...is the site of a new development project...aimed at rejuvenating the four-corners neighborhood of lafayette while also giving artists a unique living experience.

Nat: usually when you do a project like this, artists will come into a neighborhood and make it cool and hip and what do they get in return?

They get priced out, their rents go up.vo: enter...the bottle art lofts...a new development project by hri communities that not only caters to artists in lafayette...but also empowers them to ensure the space reflects the artistic culture of the city.sot: that will help us make sure that the gallery space tha's in art lofts is going to be populated by residents of our property that are artists but also by local artists.vo: the lofts are being developed on the corner of north university and cameron street...which josh collen says he hopes will re- establish the four-corners area as a thriving asset in the region.sot: i'll benefit this very important intersection and people will be able to come and see the art tha's at the bottle art lofts.

There will be monthly events and other things with the opening of that gallery.

Vo: the lofts will not only feature the work of artists... sot: our common studio workspace to support artists.

We have a computer lab that will have two different computers loaded with different types of software.

Vo: collen hopes the bottle art lofts brings an extra bit of uniqueness to a city that thrives on extraordinary art.

Sot: we wanted to have a deep meaningful impact on artists and other folks that live there.

Vo: reporting in lafayette....kenny darr...news fifteen.

