Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First Grammy Award

The 9-year-old joins mom Beyoncé and Wizkid in taking home the Best Music Video award for ‘Brown Skin Girl.’.

The win makes Blue Ivy the second youngest artist to ever receive the honor.

The Recording Academy announced the win via Twitter ahead of tonight’s ceremony.

Congrats Best Music Video winner - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo #GRAMMYs, Recording Academy, via Twitter.

The song appears Bey’s ‘Lion King’ album, 'The Gift,' and features a verse from Blue who also stars in the video.