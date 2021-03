Many Nevada businesses up to 50% capacity

Many Nevada businesses can go up to 50% capacity starting on March 15.

THOSE WHO ARE FULLY VACCINATED.STARTING TOMOROW.....MANYNEVADA BUSINESSES WILL BE ABLETO OPERATE AT 50 PERCENTCAPACITY!GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK’SNEW "DECLARATION" PAVES THEWAY FOR TRADE SHOWS TO RETURN.THE FIRST COVENTION INMORE THAN A YEAR IS SCHEDULED TOHAPPEN IN EARLY JUNE.THE "WORLD OF CONCRETE"WILL HAPPEN AT THE LAS VEGASCONVENTION CENTER’S NEW "WESTHALL".RESTAURANTS, GYMS, CASINOFLOORS, AND MANY OTHER