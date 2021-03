Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails reaction to Milan setback in ‘massive’ week

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to kick off a “massive” week by securing an important Premier League win against high-flying West Ham.

Having impressively triumphed at runaway leaders Manchester City in their last top-flight outing, an own goal by Craig Dawson settled Sunday's Old Trafford encounter between the Champions League qualification hopefuls.