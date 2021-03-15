Chico volunteers planted trees to celebrate Arbor Week

The City of Chico has pledged to plant 700 new trees by March of 2022.

To celebrate california arbor week volunteers helped plant 30 new trees throughout chico today.

The trees were planted in the public right-of- way and in homeowners front yards.

The city says the new trees will provide shade and beauty.

"the adjacent homeowner will benefit from shade and that will reduce their energy cooling and heating costs and that reduces carbon emissions.

So that benefits everyone."

The city pledged to plant 700 new trees by march of 2022...so far over 500 new trees have eben planted in streets and parks in the city.

The next time they are planting streets is in the fall..

You can signup online if you want a tree planted in