Weslaco Woman Waiting for Car Repair 5 Months Later

She says she paid A-Plus Transmissions $1,200 up front for the work.

A mechanic's shop has promised a customer her car will be ready soon.

It's been sitting in his shop for nearly five months.

Cindy perez of weslaco contacted five on your side frustrated and angry that repair work on her car still hasn't been done.

She took it to a-plus transmissions and had paid 12- hundred dollars up front for the work.

"this guy won't give me my car back...he's just you know with the excuses and everything..

I'm tired of it..

I've had it" perez says a mechanic at a-plus transmissions told her the car would be ready by the end of the week.

We'll check back with her to see if the repairs were