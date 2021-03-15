Indiana reports 701 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 99 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday.

The indiana department of health announced today that an additional 701 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the total number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 672-thousand- 554.a total of 12,446 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

Around our region tonight, 90 new covid cases and.

Adams county reporting 4 new cases.

Allen county reporting 50 new cases.dekalb is reporting two new cases.

Huntington with 9 cases.

1 new case in jay county.

Noble with 8 cases.

4 in steuben.

3 new cases in wabash.

And 5 in wells.

Over in ohio, paulding is reporting 4 new cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

29-thousand-439 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

14-thousand- 797 hoosiers are now fully