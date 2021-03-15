Biggersville fans celebrate 1A Championship

Fans gathered in the Biggersville gym to celebrate both the boys and girls victorious season

Are still on cloud nine after a successful season.

Wtva's taylor tucker takes us to corinth where today fans celebrated the players' accomplishments.

.

1:19-1:26 ot just one reason to celebrate but two reasons to celebrate here at biggersville high school.

Today i spoke with members from the boys and girls' basketball team to get a recap of their victorious seasons.

Nat sound basketball play it was that play, that sealed the deal and made biggersville the 2021 1a champs.

Sot: "just pick up the ball and get a shot up, it was just a crazy sequence."

Cameron smith - player for senior cameron smith, the last three seconds of the game was best way to end his high school career.

And today's celebration just made "the quiet new 6'6 guy" feel even better.

((sot)) "i love them all, i love them all to death."

Cameron smith - player today, fans gathered in the biggersville high school gym to celebrate the players achievements.

Not only was this an emotional day for the players but for coach little, too.

((sot)) "when you put so much into it and see these guys and see the community pour their heart out like they do, it's an emotional thing."

Cliff little - coach but today was also about the girls too.

The biggersville girls' basketball team made it into the semi finals before losing to lowndes by just 4 points.

But the young players have hope that they too will bring a gold ball home next year.

Sot "we're going to work; off season we are going to grind all the time.

Thats going to be the time to get better and then when the season comes we're going to get on the court and show what we got."

Hannah seago - player as for cam, he only attened biggersville for a year but says he's created a family and will forever cherish the moments like today.

((sot)) it feels great it feels amazing to go out like that."

Cam tag: cameron will take his talents to north east community college in the fall.

Reporting in corinth taylor tucker wtva 9 news.

Jackson state univeristy is among several colleges and