UAH fans Flames

UAH took down the Lee Flames for the second time this month, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 73-66 win.

Win.

And over in georgia -- after a week off the uah chargers got back to it against the lee flames in the second round of the ncaa tournament -- the chargers got hot early and kept the lead -- sam orf led the team with 22 -- and riley webster got active from behind the arc draining 4 of 5 deep balls..

Seth swalve and jj kaplan also had strong performances.

The chargers fanned the flames 73 to 66 and things got a little heated on the court after the final whistle u-a-h will play