Big Winners at the Grammys 2021

Big Winners , at the Grammys 2021.

Billie Eilish, Record of the Year "Everything I Wanted”.

Beyonce, Best R&B Performance - “Black Parade” Best Rap Song - "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion .

Megan Thee Stallion, Best New Artist Best Rap Song - "Savage" featuring Beyonce.

Taylor Swift, Album of the Year “Folklore”.

H.E.R.

, Song of the Year "I Can't Breathe".

Harry Styles , Best Pop Solo Performance “Watermelon Sugar”.

Dua Lipa, Best Pop Vocal Album "Future Nostalgia”.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande , Best Pop Duo/Group Performance "Rain on Me"