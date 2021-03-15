Big Winners , at the Grammys 2021.
Billie Eilish, Record of the Year "Everything I Wanted”.
Beyonce, Best R&B Performance - “Black Parade” Best Rap Song - "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion .
Megan Thee Stallion, Best New Artist Best Rap Song - "Savage" featuring Beyonce.
Taylor Swift, Album of the Year “Folklore”.
H.E.R.
, Song of the Year "I Can't Breathe".
Harry Styles , Best Pop Solo Performance “Watermelon Sugar”.
Dua Lipa, Best Pop Vocal Album "Future Nostalgia”.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande , Best Pop Duo/Group Performance "Rain on Me"