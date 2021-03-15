‘Pishi and Bhaipo are going…’: Smriti Irani’s jibe at Mamata Banerjee in WB rally

Smriti Irani took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Salboni on March 14.

The Union minster said that Bengal has decided to part ways with TMC.

While addressing a public rally at Salboni to support Midnapore BJP candidate Samit Das, she said, “The way elections are taking place, the whole country has become aware that the people of Bengal have decided that TMC will be departing this time.

''Pishi' (Aunt) and 'Bhaipo' (Nephew) are going, and the BJP government is coming to Bengal.” On March 14, Mamata held a roadshow in wheelchair days after injury.

Banerjee was injured on March 10 & admitted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

Banerjee alleged she was pushed by unknown miscreants in Nandigram.

West Bengal Assembly polls will be held in eight phases starting from March 27.

Watch the full video for more details.