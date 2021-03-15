Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Finally Get to Perform 'WAP' Live Together at the Grammys

While they may not have been able to be as nasty as they want to be with the CBS censors standing by, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion finally got to link up Sunday night and perform the brash brilliance that is "WAP" live at the 2021 Grammys.