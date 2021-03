Stellantis Spotlight March 12, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending March 12, 2021, include the reveal of the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, the return of the Drive for Design contest, a celebration of women who have raced for Alfa Romeo and a sneak peek of this year's Moab Easter Jeep® Safari concepts.