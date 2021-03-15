Skip to main content
Highway shut down as forest fire burns through 170 acres in New Jersey, US

A highway in Lakewood, New Jersey, was temporarily shut down due to a nearby forest fire on March 14.

Footage filmed by @itzjustheather shows traffic at a standstill as plumes of smoke are seen rising in the distance.

According to reports, the brush fire has consumed 170 acres and at least 29 homes have been damaged.

