A highway in Lakewood, New Jersey, was temporarily shut down due to a nearby forest fire on March 14.
Highway shut down as forest fire burns through 170 acres in New Jersey, US
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:34s 0 shares 1 views
A highway in Lakewood, New Jersey, was temporarily shut down due to a nearby forest fire on March 14.
Footage filmed by @itzjustheather shows traffic at a standstill as plumes of smoke are seen rising in the distance.
According to reports, the brush fire has consumed 170 acres and at least 29 homes have been damaged.