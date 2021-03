A candlelit vigil was held in Jakarta on March 13 to show solidarity for Myanmar civilians protesting against the country's military coup.

Footage shows locals holding up the same three-finger salute that the Myanmar protesters have adopted.

Candles were lit and placed next to photos of the victims of the violence.