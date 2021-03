Boston ramps up return to in-person learning

CHANGE FOR STUDENTS THISMORNING.MATT?MATT: ONE YEAR AGO TODAY, BOSTONOFFICIALLY DECLARED A PUBLICHEALTH EMERGENCY.ONE YEAR AGO THIS WEEK, SCHOOLSACROSS THE STATE WERE SHUTTEREDBY EXECUTIVE ORDERBUT, THIS MORNING, MORE STUDENTSWILL BE BACK IN THE CLASSROOM INTHE HUKIDS IN GRADES 4 THROUGH 8 WILLRETURN TO IN-PERSON LEARNINGTHIS MORNING.HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ARE SET TORETURN ON MARCH 29.LAST MONTH, BOSTON BECAME ONE OFTHE LARGEST DISTRICTS IN THESTATE TO START A RETURN TOIN-PERSON LEARNING.RIGHT NOW, THIS IS A HYBRIDMODEL.AS YOU KNOW, THE STATE HASORDERED ALL DISTRICTS TO RETURNTO FULL-TIME, IN PERSONLEARNING, BEGINNING WITHELEMENTARY SCHOOLS ON APRILAHEAD AT 5:30, THE STEPS BOSTONIS TAKING TO HELP TEACHERS ATHIS PROCESS RAM