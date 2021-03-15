Alia Bhatt's b’day: Deepika-Ranveer, Arjun-Malaika attend party at Karan Johar’s

Bollywood celebrities attended Alia Bhatt’s birthday party at Karan Johar’s house.

Filmmaker Karan Johar threw a party at his place to celebrate Alia’s birthday.

Alia was spotted in a black and red dress for the occasion.

The actor celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted attending the bash.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also seen arriving at the bash.

Karan launched Alia in Bollywood with his 2012 directorial venture Student of the Year.

Alia has proved her caliber with films such as Imtiaz Ali's Highway, Abhishek Choubey's Udta Punjab and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, among others.

