Health Officials warn about COVID uptick during spring

FAMILY MEMBER IS LOST, IT'S DEVASTATING AND OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO THIS FAMILY." HEALTH EXPERTS WARN THERE COULD BE A SPRING SURGE IN COVID-19 CASES, AS STATES ROLL BACK RESTRICTIONS AND AMERICANS TRAVEL FOR VACATION. THIS MORNING, HEALTH OFFICIALS, INCLUDING DOCTOR ANTHONY FAUCI, HAVE WARNED PEOPLE AGAINST LETTING THEIR GUARDS DOWN, EVEN AS VACCINATIONS INCREASE AND DAILY CASES CONTINUE TO DROP. FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT CHRISTINA COLEMAN HAS THE DETAILS ON THE DANGERS OF REOPENING. WHILE MANY AMERICANS ARE BEGINNING TO FEEL MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT A COVID-FREE FUTURE, DOCTOR ANTHONY FAUCI SAYS WE'RE NOT OUT OF THE WOODS JUST YET. ON SUNDAY, THE NATION'S TOP INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT WARNED OF ANOTHER COVID-19 SURGE IF STATES ROLL BACK RESTRICTIONS TOO SOON. WHILE CASES, HOSPITALIZATIONS AND DEATHS HAVE BEEN DECLINING, FAUCI SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD CONTINUE TO FOLLOW PUBLIC HEALTH GUIDELINES AND GET VACCINATED WHEN IT'S THEIR TURN. FAUCI says: "If you wait just a bit longer to give the vaccine program a chance to increase the protection in the community, then it makes pulling back much less risky." FAUCI'S COMMENTS COME AS TEXAS, MISSISSIPPI AND OTHER STATES REOPEN BUSINESSES AND LIFT THEIR MASK MANDATES, DEFYING PLEAS FROM HEALTH OFFICIALS. STEPHENS says: "You can wear it, you can not wear it. We're good, we're open, we're here, we've having fun."

MORE STATES WILL FOLLOW SUIT IN THE COMING WEEKS. STARTING FRIDAY, NEW YORK CITY AND NEW JERSEY RESTAURANTS WILL BE ALLOWED TO OPERATE AT HALF CAPACITY...AND ON APRIL 1ST, CALIFORNIA WILL PARTIALLY REOPEN THEME PARKS, OUTDOOR STADIUMS AND BALLPARKS. MEANWHILE, THERE ARE GROWING CONCERNS OVER A POST-SPRING BREAK SURGE, AS AMERICANS SLOWLY START TRAVELING AGAIN. IF YOU VISIT AMUSEMENT PARKS, BEACHES AND OTHER CROWDED PLACES, HEALTH EXPERTS RECOMMEND TAKING EXTRA PRECAUTIONS. KELLEY says: "Watch the crowds, try to go at off peak times, wear your mask. If you can get vaccinated before you go and you are eligible with the state that is a blessing that you want to take hold of."

THE U-S HIT A MAJOR MILESTONE OVER THE WEEKEND, WHEN NEARLY 3 MILLION VACCINES WERE ADMINISTERED IN ONE DAY, SET