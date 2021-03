Akshay Kumar starrer ' Sooryavanshi ' release date announced

Actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh took to social media to announce the release date of their action film Sooryavanshi, on the occasion of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's birthday.

The film, which has been directed by Shetty, will hit screens on April 30.

