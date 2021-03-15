Local food pantry needs your help

Vincent De Paul is a food bank in Brazil, IN that, operates out of Annunciation Catholic Church.

Many groups around the Wabash Valley are rallying together in order to help community members not go hungry.

A local food bank needs your help this morning... news 10's bri shackelford tells us about its plans to expand - and how that would benefit those in need.

Right now.the food bank is operating out of the basement of annunciation catholic church.

But..they're hoping to change that soon.

Patrick hardman is the president of the food bank at st vincent de paul.

The food is supplied through catholic charities here in terre haute.

After the food is picked up.it is taken back to brazil.

From there.volunteers help unload the food and take it downstairs in the catholic church.

After the food is sorted into boxes or bins.....people then drive though to pick up their food.

He says the food bank is normally very busy..but numbers have increased during the pandemic.

"we average about 50 to 60 families a week, and through the summer time whenever the covid was really bad we were averaging 100 people a week."

Hardman says while this system is very fluid.it is also has its downside.

The downside is the space he and volunteers are operating in.

He tells me he's the youngest of the volunteers and says it's been challenging to take up to 5 tons of food down the stairs every week.

But he tells me his days of going down the stairs won't last forever.

In fact.right now hardman says they'll soon be getting a new building to operate out of.

"so we will have storage, we will have three times, probably four times the amount of room than what we have inside the school."

Hardman tells me he's excited to get the new building under construction.

He says with this new space..he hopes to be able to reach out.and lend a helping hand to more people.

"and god wants all of us to help him take care of his kids that are in need of food, compassion, and anything else that we can do for them."

But...hardman tells me he needs your help to get the building started.

He says right now.the group is looking for donations to help with the new building.

To find out the different ways you can donate..you can go to w-t-h-i tv dot com.

