Parineeti Chopra urges Zomato to 'publicly report the truth'
Parineeti Chopra urges Zomato to 'publicly report the truth'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to social media to talk about the recent incident involving a Bangalore-based model-turned-makeup artiste accusing a Zomato delivery executive of assault.

#ParineetiChopra #ZomatoDeliveryGuy #Zomato