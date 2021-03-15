Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra expecting 2nd child
Actress Geeta Basra took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her second baby with cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

The actress posted a series of family pictures where she is flaunting the baby bump.

