Spanish authorities have seized the first submarine ready to be used to carry drug, 2021. (Newsflash)

This is the first narco submarine ever confiscated by Spanish authorities in a raid with the cooperation of the British NCA and the American Customs and Border Protection that led to the arrest of 52 drug trafficking suspects and the seizure of nearly three tonnes of drugs.The international operation took place in Malaga in the southern province of Malaga in the Spanish autonomous community of Andalusia on the Costa del Sol when the authorities seized 2,900 kilogrammes (6,400 lbs) of cocaine and 700 kilogrammes (1,543 lbs) of cannabis resin.(Newsflash)