I Regret My Giant Fake Butt - So I Shrunk It | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

I Regret My Giant Fake Butt - So I Shrunk It

MIAMI BASED influencer, Courtney Barnes, has dramatically changed her figure by having her 'butt injections' removed.

Courtney, who is better known as Ms Miami, previously had a butt that measured 59” around.

However, thanks to 10 surgeries to remove the old injectables, her butt now measures just 48”.

Ms Miami says her “old butt was a money maker, but that she’s not that person anymore”, she’s happy with her new look.

Her love for her new look has been reciprocated online, and Ms Miami now receives a lot more positive comments about her body than she used to before her corrective surgery.

Determined to shape her butt in a more natural way, Ms Miami is also now eating healthier and is going to start working out in the gym, once she has fully recovered from surgery.

For the time being, Courtney feels she “needs to get used to being [her] current size”, but “still feels like Ms Miami” even without her famous butt.

We catch up with Courtney and her friend, Valencia, as the pair go clothes shopping, which for Courtney is a whole lot easier now her butt can fit in regular sized clothes.

Social: https://www.instagram.com/msmiamitv/?hl=en